Man accused of shooting Watauga officer, running over other officer’s foot arrested

A man accused of shooting a Watauga police officer in the arm and running over another officer's foot was captured Thursday morning in Fort Worth.

Britt Moody faces two charges of attempted capital murder of a peace officer, aggravated assault on a peace officer and evading arrest.

Investigators say Moody opened fired on officers when they tried to confront him about a stolen vehicle Tuesday night.

Moody briefly escaped capture, but he was tracked down and arrested at a Fort Worth hotel Thursday.

Both injured officers are expected to be ok.

