Man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend in Tarrant County arrested

The 22-year-old man wanted for the murder of his ex-girlfriend at her work in Haslet last week was taken into custody Saturday.

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office had identified Michael Sherrod Walker Jr. as a suspect in the murder of 23-year-old Atiyeh Symone Chatmon.

Chatmon and Walker had broken up days before she was killed.

Investigators found that they had gotten into an argument while talking on the phone. After the call, Walker showed up at her work, and the two continued to argue.

The argument escalated, and authorities said that Walker pulled out a gun and shot Chatmon, before fleeing the scene.

The sheriff's office had been searching for Walker, and he was arrested on a murder charge on Saturday.