Suspect sought for the murder of his ex-girlfriend in Tarrant County

article

Authorities are searching for a 22-year-old man wanted for the murder of his ex-girlfriend in Haslet Tuesday evening.

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office reports 23-year-old Atiyeh Symone Chatmon was murdered in the 1900 block of Golden Heights Road, just after 5:45 p.m.

Investigators identified Michael Sherrod Walker Jr. as a suspect in her murder.

Chatmon and Walker had just broken up over the weekend, investigators found, and they had gotten into an argument while talking on the phone before Chatmon was killed.

After the call, Walker showed up at her work, and the two continued to argue.

The argument escalated, and authorities said that Walker pulled out a gun and shot Chatmon, before fleeing the scene.

Chatmon was taken to a hospital, but later pronounced dead.

Advertisement

Anyone with information on Walker’s whereabouts is asked to call the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office at 817-884-1213.