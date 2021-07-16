Man accused of killing officer, wounding 4 near Lubbock tried to bait trooper into chase before standoff

Investigators said the gunman who killed a Lubbock County SWAT commander and wounded three officers tried to bait a Texas trooper into chasing him before the deadly shooting.

The Texas Rangers are now heading up the investigation.

Despite area police saying he was known to them, FOX 4 could not find any previous criminal history for Omar Soto-Chavira.

New details are being released about the Lubbock County sergeant he's accused of killing.

Investigators said Sgt. Josh Bartlett was gunned down by the 22-year-old suspect outside his Levelland home, about 30 miles west of Lubbock.

Officers initially responded to the area after a neighbor reported seeing Soto-Chavira walking down the street with what was described as a "large gun."

"It was only a matter of minutes after that the suspect opened the front door to the residence and began firing on the Levelland police officers," said Levelland Police Chief Albert Garcia.

That's when the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office sent Sgt. Bartlett and his SWAT team to assist Levelland police.

"It wasn't long thereafter that we had additional shots fired we had officers that were injured," Garcia said.

Sgt. Bartlett was fatally wounded. A Levelland police officer was critically injured, while the three others were treated and released.

"It's important to remember, as we stand here now, the seriousness of what these guys face on a day-to-day basis," Lubbock County Sheriff Kelly Rowe said.

Hours before the deadly confrontation, investigators said Soto-Chavira tried to bait a highway trooper into chasing him by driving recklessly.

The trooper, who was dealing with another traffic stop, gave the description of Soto-Chavira's Chevy truck to dispatch.

It was the same pick-up found in the suspect's driveway at the time of the deadly shooting.

Police used a robot and tear gas to draw Soto-Chavira out of his home and arrest him after a standoff that lasted nearly 11 hours.

"Our hearts, my heart, and I know the entire country is with [Bartlett’s] wife and kids this evening," Rowe added.

Law enforcement officers from several agencies took part in a procession for Sgt. Bartlett.

The Army veteran did several tours overseas.

"My phones have been nonstop today since the incident, all over the state, including some from around the country, condolences and offerings of support," Rowe said.

Soto-Chavira faces several charges, including capital murder.

Investigators are working to determine a motive for the shooting.

Governor Greg Abbott called the shooting "a heartbreaking reminder of the sacrifices faced by law enforcement every day."