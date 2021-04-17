Man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend at a Dallas hotel charged with murder

article

Dallas police have arrested a 24-year-old man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend at a hotel.

The shooting happened just before 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, at the Super 7 Inn at 9626 C F Hawn Freeway.

Responding officers found 30-year-old Lexia Lafon Kimberling had been shot by her live-in boyfriend, Santiago V. Dominguez.

Kimberling was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives interviewed Dominguez, who was later charged with murder and taken to the Dallas County Jail.