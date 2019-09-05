Man accused of doing stunts on motorcycle while fleeing North Texas police arrested
BLUE MOUND, Texas - The motorcyclist who taunted police officers during an attempted traffic stop in Blue Mound has been arrested.
Jesus Sebastian Gomez faces a charge of evading arrest.
Police say he pulled dangerous stunts in Tarrant County as he sped away from officers last month.
Witnesses identified Gomez after police posted video online.