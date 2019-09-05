Expand / Collapse search

Man accused of doing stunts on motorcycle while fleeing North Texas police arrested

BLUE MOUND, Texas - The motorcyclist who taunted police officers during an attempted traffic stop in Blue Mound has been arrested.

Jesus Sebastian Gomez faces a charge of evading arrest.

Police say he pulled dangerous stunts in Tarrant County as he sped away from officers last month.

Witnesses identified Gomez after police posted video online.