Man accused in Hunt County party shooting appears in court

The man accused of shooting up a college party in Hunt County had his first court appearance on Wednesday.

The morning hearing only lasted a few minutes. A judge asked Brandon Gonzales if he needed counsel and he said he already has an attorney.

Gonzales is charged with capital murder for killing two people and wounded several others Saturday during an off-campus homecoming party for Texas A&M Commerce.

A witness said he pulled out a handgun and began shooting following a game of dice in the restroom.

Gonzales' brother denies his involvement and has hired defense attorney Andrew Wilkerson for him.

"We are employed by the same employer. They went and got him, I was also picked up just for questioning," Gabriel Gonzales fold FOX 4. "When they told me what it was for, it’s kind of unbelievable because that’s not him that’s not him at all."

A group of people led by the Rev. Dr. Jeff Hood plans to protest in front of the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office Saturday because they believe Gonzales is innocent.

“The real killer is still loose. It is not difficult to come to such a conclusion... for the exonerating facts are many... not the least of which is that a multitude of his friends have testified that he was with them,” Hood said in a Facebook post.

Sheriff Randy Meeks said the investigation is ongoing but Gonzales is believed to be the only shooter.

Deputies have yet to recover a weapon.

