Man accused in hit-and-run crash that killed boy, 12, was driving 90 miles an hour, witnesses say

The Tarrant County medical examiner identified the 12-year-old boy who was killed in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend.

Video from a man who lives near the scene shows the aftermath. Witnesses told police the hit-and-run driver was going more than 90 miles per hour.

The driver struck the car Yahir Flores was riding in, killing him. The suspect is now in custody.

It was a deadly hit-and-run that ended 12-year-old Yahir Angel Flores’ life.

Cristian Gallegos lives along South Beltline Road in Grand Prairie where police say the hit-and-run accident happened Friday around 10:45 p.m.

"That Honda landed almost right in front of my tree," he recalled. "So for it to land right there, and the street is right here, that car must have been going really fast."

Gallegos says he was in his house during the crash but witnessed the aftermath, called 9-1-1 and took pictures and video.

"It must be just hard for the parents," he said. "I mean the kid was young, and it’s really sad."

Police say a silver Ford Mustang driven by 21-year-old Damien Torres was speeding when it hit a Honda sedan that was turning left from Beltline onto East Cober Drive.

Torres' arrest affidavit says multiple witnesses told officers he was driving erratically and estimated the Mustang was going more than 90 miles per hour in the 45-mile-per-hour zone along Beltline.

Yahir’s family was understandably too heartbroken to speak on camera about what happened saying a family friend was driving the Honda.

Police say Yahir was riding in the front passenger seat and died from his injuries the next day. They say Torres just ran off that night.

"What he ended up doing was jumping our fence," Gallegos said.

Gallegos says his brother who lives with him saw Torres on the run.

"And then he went in the back and jumped the fence again. There was some blood right there. He didn’t care about anything, and that’s just sad right there," Gallegos said.

The police affidavit says multiple people at the scene, including a passenger in the Mustang, identified Torres as the suspect and that he turned himself in to authorities the following day.

"If you did all that and you didn’t care to aid, then you really are just a coward," Gallegos said.

Torres is facing four charges, including manslaughter for Yahir's death, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The weapon being the Mustang for inuring the Honda driver.

Yahir’s parents shared their son enjoyed playing soccer and wanted to be a chef when he grew up.

"To not be able to experience life, it's sad," Gallegos said. "And at that young age, I've been at a loss for words since it happened."

The Mustang passenger and Honda driver were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Torres remains jailed on $60,000 bond.