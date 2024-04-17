2 dozen Make-A-Wish families make trip from DFW to Disney

A flight left Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on Wednesday morning filled with kids and their families headed to Orlando for a trip to Disney through the Make-A-Wish program.

American Airlines joined Make-A-Wish and Disney to make the dream possible for more than two dozen families of kids who are battling critical illnesses.

It was a party as they arrived at DFW with face painting, snacks and music.

Parents say they're just as excited as the kids for the trip.

"They granted my wish too, a little bit, I'm going to be honest. It's like a wish granted for all of us," said Porsha Jones, the mother of one of the Make-A-Wish kids.

"I'm really enjoying watching the parents too. Everybody's having a blast," said Kim Elnez, the CEO of Make-A-Wish North Texas.

April is World Wish month and Make-A-Wish chapters and affiliates worldwide are encouraging people to make a difference and help grant these wishes.

They are also hoping to recruit 1 million people to sign up as WishMakers by the end of April.

You can learn more about how to sign up here: wishmaker.org.