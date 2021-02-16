Majority of North Texas COVID-19 vaccine sites closed Tuesday due to winter weather

Most COVID-19 vaccination sites are closed again Tuesday because of extreme winter weather and ongoing power blackouts.

In Dallas County, the Fair Park site will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. Sites operated by Parkland Hospital are closed Tuesday.

Tarrant County Public Health sites are also closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Denton County Health Department is closed Tuesday and there will be no vaccinations at Texas Motor Speedway.

The John Clark Stadium vaccine site in Plano is closed Tuesday.

One exception is UT-Southwestern. It will keep its vaccination site open Tuesday at its West Campus, but other clinics are closed.

