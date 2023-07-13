Major League Cricket launches in Grand Prairie

A brand-new professional cricket league is launching in the U.S. and the games start Thursday night in front of sold out crowds in Grand Prairie.

Grand Prairie Stadium has been transformed from a baseball field into the perfect place to hold Major League Cricket matches.

The stadium, which used to be home to the Texas AirHogs, has 7,200 seats and a grass pitch.

"The eyes of the world will be on Grand Prairie," said Vijay Srinivasan, the co-founder of Major League Cricket.

The Texas Super Kings will represent the North Texas in the six team league that features clubs from San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, New York and Washington.

The teams will play a competition of 18 matches before the first final on July 30.

Most of the matches will be held in Grand Prairie, with some others played at Church Street Park in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Grand Prairie Mayor Ron Jensen says he's heard from people across the region and from other countries who are interested in the sport.

Jensen says there are more than 400,000 North Texans who subscribe to WILLOW, a TV channel dedicated to 24/7 cricket coverage.

He says the best way to enjoy the sport is to get out and watch it.

"It's really not that complicated once you get out and watch a game," said Jensen. "It's very simple, high-scoring, there's going to be a lot of runs scored, so it is very exciting."

"Think of it as a baseball game, with ten times what happens in a baseball game," said Srinivasan.

The Super Kings will face off against the Los Angeles Knight Riders at 7:30 p.m.