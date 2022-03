Maine Mussel Pot with Tomato & Basil from Sea Breeze Fish Market and Grill

2 tablespoon butter

2 garlic cloves minced

1 shallot minced

1 teaspoon old bay

1/3 bottle of dry white wine

Basil

Diced tomatoes

1lbs Maine mussels



Heat large pot

Add butter

Sweat garlic and shallots

Add mussels and old bay

Pour wine in pot

Cover with lid until mussels open

Add basil and tomatoes to finish