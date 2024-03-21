Carrollton woman tied to teen fentanyl overdoses sentenced to 2 years

A Carrollton woman has been sentenced to about two years in federal prison for distributing deadly drugs to minors in North Texas.

Magaly Mejia Cano was arrested last year after four Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD middle school and high school students died from fentanyl overdoses.

Investigators said she and several others were part of a drug ring that sold pills laced with fentanyl to teens at RL Turner High School.

Those teens then sold the drugs to their classmates at the high school and two nearby middle schools.

In addition to the four deaths, at least seven other students were hospitalized after overdosing.

Mejia Cano pleaded guilty last May to one count of distributing a controlled substance to a person under the age of 21.

On Wednesday, a judge sentenced her to 20 months in prison.

She will be credited for more than a year of time served. So, she could be released by October.

Once free, Mejia Cano will be required to pay a fine and then serve six years of probation.