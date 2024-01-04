North Texas teen recovering from severe burns responds to doctors' commands

A North Texas teenager, with burns over 90 percent of her body, is showing some improvement following her most recent surgery.

17-year-old Madison Lewis from Jacksboro was severely burned two weeks ago at a gathering over the holiday break.

Lewis was standing near a burn barrel when her mother says another teen threw a pan filled with gasoline onto the fire.

Lewis has been in a medically-induced coma since and has undergone multiple surgeries at Parkland Hospital in Dallas.

Her mother tells FOX 4 she was taken out of the coma by doctors and made some small movements with her tongue.

Doctors say that is a positive sign, but there is a concern that she has lost function of her left eye.

Madison was placed back into her medically-induced coma as her body continues to heal.