Love Field Airport closing longest runway for reconstruction

Love Field in Dallas will have to get by with only one runway for the next 10 months. The airport’s longest runway is being rebuilt.

The construction is kicking off just as air traffic is beginning to recover from the pandemic and a downturn in business.

The city of Dallas, which owns Love Field, said there might be some delays for incoming flights but air traffic controllers should be able to handle it.

The runway on the airport’s southwest side near Denton Drive will be closed until February.