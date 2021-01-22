Longtime Plano crossing guard remembered after he died from COVID-19 complications

A 79-year-old man who was a longtime crossing guard in Plano is being remembered by the city after he died of complications from COVID-19.

Bob Manus was part of Plano’s crossing guard program for 16 years, and served as part of the Brinker Elementary community.

Manus had been in the ICU at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Centennial in Frisco for several weeks, and passed away from COVID-19 complications, according to the city of Plano.

"Bob was a very special man," the city said in a statement. "He will be sorely missed by the Plano Police Crossing Guard program, the City of Plano and all those who knew him."