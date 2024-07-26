Arlington pastor arrested on sex assault, indecency charges

article

The founding pastor of an Arlington church turned himself into the Tarrant County jail on Thursday after being charged with sex crimes.

Ronnie Goines, 51, is the lead pastor at Koinonia Christian Church in Arlington.

He had two warrants for his arrest.

Goines faces one count of sexual assault and one count of indecent assault after a woman made an outcry last month.

He previously served on the city’s Unity Council and is a former member of the Arlington Police Department’s clergy and police partnership program.