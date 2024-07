Pleasant Valley Baptist Church in far southeast Dallas is on fire.

Crews are battling the flames at the fire on Haymarket Road.

There is no word on the cause of the fire.

Several fire crews are on the scene.

One firefighter was seen being taken from the area on a stretcher.

DFR says he is stable.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for more updates.