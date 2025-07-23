Location-sharing app saves Fort Worth kidnapping victim's life

The Brief A Fort Worth gas station clerk was kidnapped at gunpoint Monday night. Police tracked the victim's phone, leading to an arrest and rescue. The suspect, Freddie Banks, faces aggravated kidnapping and assault charges.



Just before midnight on Monday, Fort Worth police say a gas station clerk at Penny's on East Berry Street was kidnapped at gunpoint.

Fort Worth police say there are two victims in this case: the female clerk who was kidnapped, and another gas station employee who tried to step in and stop the suspect.

Fort Worth cashier kidnapped

When officers got to the scene, witnesses gave police a partial license plate along with a description of the suspect and his car.

One of the witnesses at the scene was a friend of the victim, and they had her location on an iPhone third-party app. The police tracked the victim's phone to the Sunset Motel off Mansfield Highway.

The victim was unharmed in the passenger seat.

25-year-old Freddie Banks was arrested and faces charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Freddie Banks

When police searched the car, they say they found the handgun he used to get the victim in the car and to stop another employee who tried to intervene.

Fort Worth police say the victim and Banks did not know each other.

Buddy Calzada with FWPD spoke with FOX 4 about the investigation.

What they're saying:

"When we pulled up to the motel, we did see the vehicle that was described to us by witnesses. We also saw an individual standing in front of one of the motel doors," Calzada said.

According to the officer, there was an additional victim in the incident.

"Somebody tried to stop this crime, and Freddie Banks decided to take his handgun and point it at them and tell them to get back and not be involved. So we have two victims in this case," Calzada said.

Police say having the ability to track the victim in real time made all the difference in this case.

"If you're watching this, share your location with somebody you trust, share your third-party app because in this tragic situation it turned out to be the best situation because we were able to see where they were at," Calzada said.

What's next:

According to public records, Banks doesn't have a criminal history.

However, Fort Worth police say they are going to get his DNA, and see if he's a match in any other cases, or if his vehicles get any hits.