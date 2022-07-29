North Texas school districts reminding parents they must apply for free school meals this year

With the start of the school year coming up fast, many local school districts are warning parents that there is an additional step to get their students free school breakfast and lunches this year.

Congress opted not to renew waivers approved in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic which made all students automatically eligible for free meals, regardless of their financial status.

In recent weeks, school districts like Fort Worth ISD, Arlington ISD, Allen ISD and Richardson ISD posted notices telling parents that they must apply for free and reduced cost meals.

Dr. Bob Sanborn, president and CEO of the non-profit Children at Risk, says that if children do not get the nutrition they need, they could struggle in the classroom.

"It means as a state, people will not have as high of academic performance and kids are going to go hungry," Dr. Sandborn said.

A family of 4 making less than $60,000 before taxes can qualify in some situations.

CHECK TO SEE IF YOU ARE ELIGIBLE FOR FOOD ASSISTANCE

Dr. Sandborn said even if you do not qualify, you can still ask your school district if help is available.

"There is nothing wrong with asking. It is just one way to help that school's performance," he said.

Dallas ISD has provided free meals to all of its students since 2013, and will continue to do so this school year.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says that more than 6 million children lived in food insecure households in 2020.