Texas Michelin Guide: Here are your Michelin star restaurants & honorable mentions

The restaurant recipients of the highly-coveted Michelin stars and other honorable mentions in Texas have been revealed.

In the end, only one North Texas restaurant received a highly-coveted Michelin star. However, several local eateries received other recognitions.

Here are your North Texas winners:

Michelin One Star

Tatsu Dallas - Tatsuya Sekiguchi - Dallas

Michelin Exceptional Cocktails Award

Rye - Julian Shaffer - Dallas

Michelin Recommended Restaurants

Bib Gourmands - ‘restaurants that offer a three-course meal at a reasonable price’

No two-star or three-star Texas restaurants were announced.

Click here for the full list of Texas winners.

What does a Michelin star mean?

Restaurants can receive a one, two or three-star rating, with three being the highest.

Here's what they mean, according to Michelin.

One MICHELIN Star is awarded to restaurants using top-quality ingredients, where dishes with distinct flavors are prepared to a consistently high standard.

Two MICHELIN Stars are awarded when the personality and talent of the chef are evident in their expertly crafted dishes; their food is refined and inspired.

Three MICHELIN Stars is our highest award, given for the superlative cooking of chefs at the peak of their profession; their cooking is elevated to an art form and some of their dishes are destined to become classics.

How were the restaurants selected?

Earlier this year, the company announced it would be heading to Texas to find the best-of-the-best eateries across the Lone Star State.

Michelin Guide inspectors looked for food that's unique to Texas. They were anonymous and paid for their own bills.

Yes, the Michelin that reviews restaurants is the same company that makes tires.

The first-ever Michelin restaurant guide was published in 1900 in France to encourage trips so they could sell more tires. It has since expanded across the globe.



