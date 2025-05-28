Former Little Elm elementary school custodian accused of sexually abusing students

The Brief A former custodian for Little Elm ISD has been arrested and charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child. The investigation began after a parent at Brent Elementary reported inappropriate contact involving the custodian. After being employed by the district for two years, the suspect is no longer with Little Elm ISD.



A former custodian for a Little Elm ISD elementary school has been arrested on accusations of sexually abusing students.

According to Little Elm ISD on Wednesday, the former custodian is believed to have had inappropriate contact with three students in his two years of employment.

Little Elm ISD arrest

What we know:

According to the Little Elm Police Department on Wednesday, 64-year-old Eric Lazaro Landaverde has been arrested on charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

The police department says their investigation into Landaverde, of Aubrey, began when a parent at Brent Elementary reported inappropriate contact by a Little Elm ISD employee.

Little Elm ISD says Landaverde was employed by the district for two years. According to their Wednesday release, they were informed on Thursday that Landaverde had inappropriately interacted with three students, beginning their investigation with the assistance of Little Elm PD.

The district says Landaverde's alleged crimes took place during the last week of school.

They say once the report was received on Thursday, Landaverde was removed from all contact with students, and is no longer employed by the district.

What we don't know:

Neither release mentions how many charges Landaverde faces or his bond amount.

What they're saying:

Little Elm released the following statement to Brent Elementary parents:

"Dear Brent Family,

In an effort to be as transparent as we can with our families, we need to inform you about a situation that has resulted in a criminal investigation involving a former employee of Brent Elementary.

Last Thursday, we received a serious report alleging that a custodian engaged in inappropriate interactions with 3 students. The alleged behavior is reported to have taken place the last week of school. As soon as we found out, we acted immediately with the assistance of the School Resource Officer Morris —this employee was removed from all contact with students. We also notified the Little Elm Police Department, who has since launched an active criminal investigation.

This matter is now in the hands of law enforcement, and we are fully cooperating with their investigation.

This employee is no longer employed by Little Elm ISD.

Student safety is our highest priority. We remain fully committed to ensuring our schools are safe, supportive environments for every child. If you have information to share, we encourage you to contact the Little Elm Police Department.

Thank you for your continued trust and partnership."

What you can do:

Anyone with additional information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Little Elm Police Department at CIDEmail@littleelm.gov, or their non-emergency number 214-975-0460.