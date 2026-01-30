Little Elm charter school teacher arrested for child sex crimes

article

The Brief Former North Texas teacher Eric Moore, 30, was arrested following an investigation into alleged sexual abuse at North Texas Collegiate Academy’s East Campus. Moore faces multiple felony charges, including indecency with a child and the continuous sexual abuse of a child. He resigned from the charter school shortly after the report surfaced earlier this month.



A former charter school teacher in North Texas is facing several charges for alleged child sex crimes.

What we know:

Little Elm police arrested 30-year-old Eric Moore as part of an ongoing investigation into his behavior at North Texas Collegiate Academy’s East Campus in Denton County.

Police said they found evidence of sexual abuse of a child based on a report that was made on Jan. 7.

Moore was put on administrative leave that same day. He later resigned.

He’s now charged with indecency with a child and continuous sexual abuse of a child.

What we don't know:

The Little Elm Police Department said it is working to ensure the affected children and their families are connected with the appropriate resources as the investigation continues.

However, neither the police nor the school has released details about the case. It’s not clear how many alleged victims there are or what connection Moore had to them.

It’s also not clear how old the alleged victims are.

What's next:

Police said their investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the department at CID@littleelm.gov or 214-975-0460.