Lightning may have sparked 2 new wildfires in North Texas, officials say

Most of North Texas is under a red flag warning on Wednesday because of the hot, dry, and windy conditions that could make any grass fire grow rapidly.

Firefighters are currently battling three wildfires in North Texas.

An aerial photo of scorched grass because of the Double Back Fire in Johnson County.

The National Weather Service believes two of those fires in Jack County may have been sparked by lightning from small thunderstorms.

The Crooked Creek Fire just north of Jacksboro is 40 acres large and 0% contained.

The Craft Fire is not far from there and grew to 500 acres overnight. The Texas A&M Forest Service said it’s 20% contained.

Bulldozers are working to make containment lines to keep it from spreading.

The biggest fire remains the Double Back Fire in Johnson County, south of Fort Worth. It has burned 1,400 acres and is now 75% contained.

Related article

The fire chief in Godley said the fire is no longer spreading but crews are still patrolling the burned areas to make sure nothing rekindles. They’re also checking for hot spots near the fire’s edge.

Officials hope to get the fire 100% contained by the end of the week.