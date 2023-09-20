17-year-old killed in Lewisville restaurant parking lot, juvenile suspect arrested after chase

Police are investigating a deadly shooting not far from Lewisville High School on Wednesday afternoon.

Lewisville police say at 4:10 p.m. a 17-year-old was shot in the parking lot of the Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers on W. Main Street, which is right next door to the school's football stadium.

The shooting suspect fled the scene and led police on a chase into Carrollton.

The juvenile suspect eventually stopped and was taken into custody.

The victim was taken to Medical City Lewisville where he died.

The names of the victim and suspect have not been released at this time.

Lewisville Police say at this time they do not have a motive, and they are working to determine if the suspect and victim knew each other.