3 'bored' suspects arrested in string of Lewisville pellet gun shootings

Police have arrested three suspects in a string of pellet gun shootings in Lewisville on Thursday.

17-year-old Hayden Wolfgang Neuroth, 19-year-old Trevor Joseph Watts, and 21-year-old Daniel Ray Vallot are charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Five incidents were reported to police between 10:50 a.m. and 12:37 p.m.

The residents said someone with a pellet gun in a grey sedan shot at them.

Four residents were hit by the pellets, in another incident the pellet hit and shattered a storm door.

Three people hit by the pellets were taken to the hospital.

At 12:38 p.m., a Lewisville police officer pulled over a vehicle matching the sedan's description in a neighborhood.

Neuroth, Watts and Vallot were taken into custody without incident. Officers recovered two high-powered pellet guns that can fire projectiles up to 1,500 feet per second.

The suspects allegedly told officers they were bored and shot at people to get a reaction out of them.

The City of Lewisville says the shootings meet the criteria for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and that the guns used in the shootings had warnings on them saying "Not a toy. Misuse or careless use may cause fatal injury."

In a statement, the city says "the manner in which the pellet guns were used by the suspects was capable of causing death or serious bodily injury."

Online records show all three suspects were released on surety bond.