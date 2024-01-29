Lewisville nut factory catches fire

Fire crews were called to a nut factory in Lewisville on Monday evening.

A peanut roasting machine at Clements Nut Co. in Lewisville caught on fire just before 5 p.m.

Crews were able to put out the flames.

Smoke was still seen in the area.

No one was injured in the fire.

Investigators say at this point they do not know what caused the fire.

Clements Nut Co. says the building is a "modern state-of-the-art peanut butter processing facility."