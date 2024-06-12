Lewisville police arrest murder suspect in connection to man found dead in parking lot

article

Police have arrested a man they believe murdered a 27-year-old in Lewisville.

Lewisville Police arrested Aarion Keonta Morris, 39, in Mesquite late Tuesday night.

Morris is charged with the murder of Jonathon Berto.

Berto was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in a Lewisville parking lot on Sunday.

"I want to extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Berto. This is a tragic event, and their loss is something we feel here at the Lewisville Police Department," said Lewisville Police Chief Brook Rollins.

Morris is being held in the Lewisville City Jail.

Lewisville police say they are still investigating the circumstances around Berto's death.

They ask anyone with information to give them a call.