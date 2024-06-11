Man shot multiple times found dead in Lewisville parking lot, officials say
LEWISVILLE, Texas - A 27-year-old man was found dead in Lewisville this weekend.
Jonathon Berto of Denton was found shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday in a parking lot near the northbound service road of I-35, not far from SH-121.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner listed multiple gunshot wounds as Berto's cause of death.
Lewisville police say the shooting is under investigation.
The police department is asking anyone with information about the incident to give them a call.