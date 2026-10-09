Lewisville ISD teacher faces additional child sex crime charges

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The Brief Hebron High School teacher Gloria Reséndiz faces new charges of sexual assault on a child and improper student-educator relationship, increasing her bond by $150,000. Police state Reséndiz had an inappropriate relationship with a former juvenile student, which included gifts, kissing, hiding together at school, and hours-long WhatsApp calls. Lewisville ISD placed Reséndiz on administrative leave after learning of the allegations. She surrendered to police.



The Lewisville Independent School District teacher arrested earlier this week for child sex crimes is facing additional charges.

Hebron H.S. teacher arrested

What's new:

Gloria Reséndiz, who teaches at Hebron High School in Carrollton, was charged with indecency with a child, sexual conduct, and child grooming.

Detectives obtained additional information that led to two more charges against her – improper relationship between an educator and a student and sexual assault on a child.

An additional $75,000 was added to her bond for each additional charge.

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The backstory:

Reséndiz turned herself on Tuesday after police obtained warrants for her arrest.

Carrollton police investigators said she had an inappropriate relationship with a juvenile student at Hebron High School. The student was enrolled in one of her classes during the prior school year.

According to arrest documents obtained by FOX 4, Reséndiz had provided multiple gifts to the student, and the student wrote in a note on their phone that the two had kissed in March 2026.

Other notes observed by investigators said Reséndiz and the student would "sneak around" to hide their relationship from others, and that the student would spend time after school and during lunch hours in Reséndiz's classroom.

Documents state the two had made video calls on WhatsApp "at least three or four times a day with some of the conversations lasting over seven hours."

Lewisville ISD placed Reséndiz on administrative leave after learning of the allegations.