The Brief Cornbread and pecan pie stood out in Texas DoorDash orders last Thanksgiving compared to national trends. Across the U.S., mashed potatoes topped side orders, while chocolate cake and apple pie led desserts. Thanksgiving Eve was DoorDash’s busiest grocery day of 2025, with Thanksgiving Day orders peaking at 11 a.m. for forgotten kitchen items.



According to a DoorDash report that examined holiday food purchases and last-minute kitchen needs based on 2025, cornbread and pecan pie stood out for Texans' Thanksgiving orders.

What Texans order for Thanksgiving?

Local perspective:

DoorDash's company report was released ahead of Thanksgiving 2026 and analyzed November 2025 orders to identify holiday trends across grocery stores, restaurants and other retailers.

Texas joined Louisiana and Mississippi among states where cornbread orders stood out compared with national ordering patterns. Pecan pie was the standout dessert in Texas.

That distinction does not mean cornbread was the state's most ordered side overall, but the analysis highlights foods that accounted for an unusually large share of orders in the state.

Louisiana and Tennessee also were among the states where pecan pie stood out.

Nationally, mashed potatoes topped DoorDash’s ranking of Thanksgiving sides, followed by corn, sweet potatoes, green beans and gravy.

Chocolate cake tops national dessert list

Big picture view:

While pecan pie stood out in Texas, chocolate cake led DoorDash’s national ranking of store-bought pies and cakes ordered from Nov. 19, 2025 to Nov. 27, 2025.

Among pies alone, apple took the top spot, followed by pumpkin, chocolate and pecan.

According to the report, sweet potato pie purchases rose more than 210% compared with Thanksgiving Eve and Thanksgiving Day in 2024, while pecan pie purchases roughly doubled.

Pizza orders increased more than 50% compared with other November Wednesdays. Fried chicken, cheeseburgers, tacos and burritos also saw increases.

Autumn pecan pie, overhead table scene with cut slice on a rustic wood background

What they're saying:

"Thanksgiving Eve has quietly turned into its own holiday, and almost none of it involves turkey," said Cristen Milliner, Consumer Trends Expert at DoorDash. "It’s the biggest grocery day of the year on DoorDash and one of our biggest Wednesdays for restaurants, which is a strange combination until you think about what Thanksgiving Eve entails. Everybody’s cooking on Thursday, so people turn to DoorDash to save a few hours so they’re able to spend time with their friends and families."

Last-minute Thanksgiving shopping surges

FILE-People gather for Thanksgiving dinner sitting around the turkey. (Photo by Kirk Mckoy/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

By the numbers:

Thanksgiving Eve was DoorDash’s busiest grocery day of 2025, surpassing Christmas Eve and Super Bowl Sunday. Grocery orders peaked at 5 p.m. local time. Thanksgiving Eve was also DoorDash’s busiest Wednesday for restaurant orders for the second consecutive year, with pizza the most-ordered dinner.

On Thanksgiving Day, grocery orders peaked at 11 a.m., with shoppers ordering forgotten ingredients, cookware and serving supplies.

Food thermometer purchases increased more than 3,600% compared with an average November Thursday. Meat thermometer orders peaked at noon, averaging roughly one every 10 seconds. Orders for graters, peelers, cake pans and aluminum foil also surged, according to DoorDash.

What's next:

All figures are approximate.

Unless otherwise noted, the company compared Thanksgiving Eve and Thanksgiving Day purchases with averages for other Wednesdays and Thursdays in November 2025.