Lewisville double murder victims were shot 'execution-style,' arrest warrant says

A neighbor's surveillance video helped investigators track down two suspects in a double murder at a home in Lewisville, according to an arrest affidavit acquired by FOX 4.

66-year-old Lilia Fernandez Ortiz and her son 43-year-old Alejandro Arrellano-Fernandez were found dead inside a home on Ramblewood Drive on Monday, August 14 by a relative who had been unable to contact them. Both had been shot in the head, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.

51-year-old Jawara Oji Black and 37-year-old Samuel Melkamu have been arrested and charged with two counts of capital murder.

According to an arrest affidavit for Melkamu police watched the surveillance footage taken on August 10.

Police say two males approached Arrellano-Fernandez outside the home just before 8 a.m. and shoved him to the ground.

A suspect, later identified by police as Melkamu, pulled out a gun, according to the affidavit.

All three suspects get into a fight off camera, police then describe seeing a brass bullet casing rolling across the concrete.

Another angle shows the second suspect, believed to be Black, dragging an unresponsive Arrellano-Fernandez through the grass and into the driveway of the Ramblewood Drive home.

Arrellano-Fernandez's body was found in the garage four days later. Lilia Fernandez's body was found in the kitchen next to the island, according to the affidavit. Police noted that they believed both victims were shot "execution-style" in the document.

Samuel Atinafu Melkamu (Source: Denton County Jail)

Investigators determined that one of the people in the neighbor's video matched a homeless person they had prior contact with in the area known as "Sam."

The neighbor who provided surveillance video told police that Sam was known to do small jobs for residents around the neighborhood, according to the arrest affidavit.

Jawara Oji Black

Black was arrested in Houston on Monday.

The records did not indicate a motive for the shooting.