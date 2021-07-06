Leaders in Fort Worth’s Como neighborhood react to mass shooting, say gun violence must stop

There is a move to change hearts in Fort Worth as police investigate a shooting that injured eight people following a Fourth of July block party.

People who live in the Como neighborhood said they are not happy about the shooting and some community activists are urging others to take back their neighborhood.

On Monday, the community moved forward with an Independence Day parade. The event is a longstanding tradition for the neighborhood that has gone on for decades.

The people who showed up were not deterred by Sunday’s mass shooting that left eight people injured.

Police said a man fired shots after an argument. Others fired back and innocent bystanders were hit as a result.

"Some of the lawlessness and use of guns, we can’t tolerate that," said Estrus Tucker with the Como Leaders Council. "It’s not fair. It’s not accurate for that to have the larger narrative because things like that happen in a lot of places."

The shooting happened at a carwash that community activists said has been unused for 25 years. They said eyesores like it need to be removed so they don’t become a haven for crime.

The eight people shot Sunday morning all survived and are recovering from their injuries.

Police have not named a suspect in the shooting. They said the investigation is ongoing.