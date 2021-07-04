Police investigating after 8 people injured in overnight shooting near Fort Worth car wash

article

Fort Worth police are sorting through evidence after a shooting near a car wash early Sunday morning that put eight people in local hospitals.

The shooting happened just after 1:30 a.m., when a police officer in the Como neighborhood, in southeast Fort Worth, near I-30 and Camp Bowie Boulevard, heard gunshots.

When that officer and others responded, they found eight people hurt outside a car wash near the 3400 block of Horne Street.

They were all taken to local hospitals, where police said they are in stable condition.

Police said several different people fired shots. No suspects are in custody at this time.

Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes said they found shell casings from several guns, and also added that the violence has to stop.

"This is an extremely tragic event on what is supposed to be a festive occasion on Independence Day. We are seeing way too much gun violence across the nation. We are seeing it here in Fort Worth. We are seeing it here in the Metroplex," Chief Noakes said. "What I want the citizens to know is that we are doing everything we can at Fort Worth PD to put a stop to the senseless violence and take guns out of the hands of criminals in Fort Worth, Texas. It will not be tolerated."

The chief also praised the efforts of the police officers who responded, and said their actions - treating the victims before paramedics arrived - likely saved lives.