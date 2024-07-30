Family mourns loss of teen killed in Victory Park shooting while police search for fifth suspect

Dallas police are still looking for one more suspect in a deadly shooting that happened earlier this month in Victory Park.

The shooting killed 18-year-old Jake Reynosa. He was in town with friends when police say a group of people "looking to rob" someone attacked him.

Reynosa’s heartbroken family says he was like many 18-year-olds and was very active in sports.

However, Reynosa was shot and killed during an apparent random robbery near the American Airlines Center in the early morning hours of July 14.

"I just hope they get what they deserve because they deserve everything coming to them," said Reynosa’s sister, Alisha Macik.

According to police, 18-year-old Isaiah Simmons and 19-year-old Christopher Gaines were among a group driving a stolen vehicle while trying to randomly rob people. They sent two teenage girls who were with them to distract a group outside the AAC.

That group included Reynosa, who lived in Houston but was visiting friends in Dallas.

But police say Simmons and Gaines ran up on Reynosa as he tried to run away. That’s when Simmons allegedly shot him in the back and took his cell phone.

Simmons, Gaines and the two teen girls are all charged with capital murder.

A capital murder warrant is now out for Latraveone Wherry, the alleged getaway driver. He is the last suspect being sought.

‘They lost their lives now because of the decisions they made," Macik said.

The shooting was captured on surveillance footage.

Reynosa’s sister mentions that families of the murder suspects are also affected.

"The suspects are still able to call their parents from jail, I can’t get a phone call from my brother," she said. "You senselessly took a life, which was my brother."

It pales in comparison to the pain Macik says her family will live with forever.

"I mean, my mother, she won’t get out of bed. She won’t get out of bed still to this day," she said.

Anyone with information on Wherry’s whereabouts is asked to call Dallas police.