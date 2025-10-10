2 detained after allegedly pointing laser, shooting at DPS helicopter in Dallas
DALLAS - Two suspects were detained after allegedly pointing a laser at a Department of Public Safety (DPS) helicopter and firing a gun multiple times in the air near the aircraft, according to Dallas police.
What we know:
A DPS helicopter pilot was flying over southeast Dallas just before midnight when the crew spotted an individual firing a gun several times near a basketball court. The crew contacted Dallas police after the pilot reported that the person was also allegedly aiming a laser at the helicopter.
The suspects then drove to a store near the 3500 block of Simpson Stuart Road, where Dallas police officers conducted a traffic stop and detained the two people.
Police are working to positively identify the individuals as they await video evidence from DPS. The investigation is ongoing.
What we don't know:
The identities of the detained suspects have not been released. It is unclear why the suspects were firing the gun into the air.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Dallas police.