"Trap room" was operating inside Las Colinas motel, 7 suspected drug dealers arrested, complaint says

Seven suspected drug dealers were arrested on Wednesday and charged with dealing drugs out of a motel in Irving's Las Colinas area.

Brandon Jones, Jaleel Peterson, Victor Contreras, Glenn Blair, Corey Allen, Derrick Richardson, and Antonie Thompson-Stevens face charges of criminal conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

A source told law enforcement officers that a "trap room," or a room where drugs are sold, was operating out of the BuZen Suites motel in Las Colinas, according to the criminal complaint.

After investigation and drug buys in two rooms inside the motel, law enforcement raided the motel room on Wednesday.

From the first room officers found 60 grams of fentanyl, 85.3 grams of heroin, 1949.5 grams of methamphetamine, 114.7 grams of cocaine, 2.6 grams of suspected PCP, 15.8 grams of Alprazolam, 142 grams of suspected methamphetamine tablets, 44 grams of marijuana, 643.8 grams of THC products, 2.3 grams of white powder, 2.3 grams of THC pills, 23.4 grams of hydrocodone, 21.5 grams of Omeprazole, 28 grams of Sertraline, and four firearms. They seized another 1139.1 grams of marijuana, 44.8 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 113.1 grams of heroin, 31.3 grams of crack cocaine, 335.5 grams of methamphetamine, 23.5 grams of powder cocaine, 48.3 grams of fentanyl, 6 grams of morphine, two handguns, one rifle and a tactical ballistic vest from the second room.

If convicted, each of the men faces between 5 and 40 years in federal prison.