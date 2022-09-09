Authorities report largest pure, uncut Fentanyl seizure in Tarrant County history

article

Tarrant County authorities reported the largest seizure of pure, uncut Fentanyl in the county’s history earlier this month.

More than 2,000 grams of pure, uncut Fentanyl was seized from a home on September 6.

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office Combined Narcotics Enforcement Team, along with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and Fort Worth Police Tactical Medics, served the warrant and arrested one person.

Authorities said this Fentanyl was capable of more than 1 million fatal doses.

Along with the Fentanyl, authorities seized four guns, three vehicles, and more than $48,000 in cash.