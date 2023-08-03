Expand / Collapse search
12-year-old girl riding bike killed by truck in Southlake

By
Published 
Southlake
FOX 4

SOUTHLAKE, Texas - Southlake Police are investigating after a 12-year-old girl on a bike was hit and killed Thursday morning.

Witnesses tell police the young girl was riding a bike on the sidewalk next to Davis Boulevard at around 9:30 a.m.

A white Chevy pickup truck that was traveling on Davis turned right into a private drive, hitting the 12-year-old.

She was rushed to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Grapevine where she was pronounced dead later in the morning.

The 12-year-old's name has not been released at this time.

The driver of the truck stayed on the scene.

Police are working to determine if any charges will be filed.

Southlake PD says it is an active investigation at this time.