Coaches, groups working to stop any further violence at North Texas youth football games

Just days after a coach was murdered at a youth football game in Lancaster, community groups are talking about ways to stop the senseless violence.

One idea that group leaders discussed was the need for security at events.

Yaqub Talib has been charged with the murder of coach Mike Hickmon. He is currently being held at the Dallas County Jail. No bond has been set.

Meanwhile, coaches and community activists are coming together to make their voices heard and call for change.

North Texas coaches and community activists demanded a "call to action" Thursday.

"We must invade, intrude, and intervene, whatever needs to be done in the Dallas Fort Worth area," one person said.

The public show of solidarity was organized by a group called Urban Specialists in response to the shooting death of Dragons Elite Academy coach Hickmon at a youth football game in Lancaster on August 13.

"We knew coach Mike dearly to all of us," DeSoto Nitro coach Damian Scales said.

Lancaster police said Yaqub Talib, the brother of former NFL player Aqib Talib, was the gunman.

Video obtained by TMZ Sports shows part of the confrontation between some of the North Dallas United coaches and the referees. That argument turned into a fight among the coaching staffs.

Police said the dispute was over the score of the game, and that Yaqub pulled out a gun and opened fire, killing Hickmon.

"The kind of action we're talking about is accountability. We have to be accountable for our actions," Terry Mayo said.

Yaqub took off, and a murder warrant was issued for him. The 39-year-old turned himself in to the Dallas County Jail Monday.

The deadly encounter, which played out in front of several children, including Hickmon's son, is sparking proposed changes in the way youth sporting events are played.

"That we do not allow his life to be in vain," Dr. Keisha Williams-Lankford said.

The call to action includes:

Organizations hiring local police for security at games

Instituting a new search police -- such as clear bags only

Zero tolerance for weapons brought on the field

Conflict Resolution alternatives

Counseling options for children, parents, and coaches that have been traumatized

"We are here now to address those behaviors," one person said.

"See something, say something. We all have to be accountable to ourselves and others just as well," Scales added.

The first official "call to action" event will take place Saturday, Aug. 20, at For Oak Cliff off Ledbettter Drive in Dallas.

The event is from 2-4 p.m.