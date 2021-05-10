Lancaster police officers involved in fatal shooting

One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Lancaster, south of Dallas.

Lancaster Police Chief Sam Urbanski said the suspect involved in Monday morning’s fatal incident had been picked up by officers the night before.

Police got a call just before 10 p.m. Sunday about a woman who was being held against her will by a man who was possibly under the influence.

Officers determined the man needed medical attention. He was taken by ambulance to Methodist Charlton Medical Center for a mental evaluation but later released.

Then around 6 a.m. Monday, police got a call about the same man firing shots at an apartment complex near North Houston School and Pleasant Run roads.

"Officers were advised that an adult female and two juveniles were inside the apartment with the male individual. This is the same male individual from yesterday," Urbanski said. "The adult male had fired several rounds inside the apartment."

Two officers confronted the armed suspect and ended up fatally shooting him. The other people in the apartment were not hurt.

Chief Urbanski did not release the suspect’s name or any details about the officers who were involved in the shooting.

The Texas Rangers are investigating.