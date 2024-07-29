Lake Worth suspect calls 911: ‘I’m sitting near Walmart with an explosive and I’m armed’

The man who allegedly left two suspicious items near Lake Worth businesses last week called 911 to report himself and "hurry things along."

Lake Worth police on Monday released audio from Donald Mark Scott’s 911 call.

"Hello. My name is Donald Scott, Donald Mark Scott," he said in the call on Thursday. "I just recently got out of prison, and I’m having a hard day. I’m having a hard time, you know."

"Okay," the 911 call taker replied. She can be heard typing something in the background.

"I’m sitting near Walmart with an explosive and I’m armed," Scott said. "I called my probation officer, but she doesn’t seem to want to come get me. So, maybe you can hurry things along."

"When you say hurry things along, what do you mean?" the dispatcher asked.

Scott then hung up the phone.

"Initially, we did not know what the suspect’s motive may have been," said Lake Worth Police Chief Jay Manoushagian. "But it’s clear now through our investigation that his only motive was to go back to prison."

Police arrested Scott later that Thursday morning after they said he placed a suspicious bag at the front entrance of Richie Brothers Auctioneers, a truck and construction equipment auction site located near Loop 820 and Azle Avenue.

During an interview with police, Scott told officers about a second bag near a business on Boat Club Road.

Donald Mark Scott (Source: Lake Worth Police)

Both areas were cleared as a precaution while the bomb squad worked to safely remove both items.

The suspicious items turned out to be bags filled with camping and cooking items: a propane tank, pressure cooker and electrical wiring. But police say they were not explosive.

Scott’s probation officer had also contacted Lake Worth police about the alarming statements he sent her.

"I've had this plan since 2007. I have things stashed everywhere. I've been here over 24 hours. Cops play with my word, will they [sic]," the alleged message from Scott read. "When I say planned, I mean everything. Even going to prison for bank robbery."

Police don’t believe Scott targeted either of the businesses involved. Instead, they said he was homeless and wanted to go back to prison.

The suspect was arrested without incident, and no one was harmed.

"Again, it’s hard to know what may have caused him to want to go back, but he just made it very clear that that’s where he wanted to be and was willing to do whatever it took to get there," Chief Manoushagian said.

Scott has a long criminal history that includes two convictions for the unlawful carrying of a weapon. He was out on federal probation for bank robbery.

Scott is now charged with making a terroristic threat and retaliation in connection to Thursday’s incident. He is being held on a $55,000 bond.