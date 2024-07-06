Expand / Collapse search

Lake Highlands murder suspect arrested

Published  July 6, 2024 1:12pm CDT
Lake Highlands
Demarcus Gates

DALLAS - Dallas police have arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting in Lake Highlands.

47-year-old Unetria Williams was found shot inside a home on Royal Lane, not far from Abrams Road, on Friday morning.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified 40-year-old Demarcus Gates as the suspect in the shooting.

He was arrested and charged with murder.

Gates is currently in the Dallas County Jail on $500,000 bond, according to court records.