Lake Highlands murder suspect arrested
DALLAS - Dallas police have arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting in Lake Highlands.
47-year-old Unetria Williams was found shot inside a home on Royal Lane, not far from Abrams Road, on Friday morning.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police identified 40-year-old Demarcus Gates as the suspect in the shooting.
He was arrested and charged with murder.
Gates is currently in the Dallas County Jail on $500,000 bond, according to court records.