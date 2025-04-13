Lake Highlands apartment shooting leaves 1 dead

article

The Brief On Friday night, Dallas police responded to a call about a shooting in the 7200 block of Fair Oaks Avenue. When officers arrived, they found two people shot at the location. During the course of the investigation, a male approached an officer and stated he was the shooter before turning himself in.



Dallas police responded to a call about a shooting in the 7200 block of Fair Oaks Avenue at around 10:30 pm on Friday night.

What we know:

According to police, some sort of disturbance occurred between a group of males and at some point one produced a weapon and opened fire, striking two people then fleeing the scene.

When officers arrived, they found two people shot at the location.

Dallas Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported 27-year-old Mohamad Hassan Bin Mohammad to a local hospital where he later died.

The second victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Multiple casings were located on the sidewalk and parking lot of the apartment complex.

Suspect detained

During the course of the investigation, a male approached an officer and stated he was the shooter before turning himself in.

Officers quickly detained the male and placed him in a patrol unit.

The suspect, 21-year-old A San Poemei, was arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault.

What we don't know:

Dallas police officers are currently waiting for a search warrant to get entry into an apartment unit.

The investigation is still ongoing.