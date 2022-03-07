Lady Gaga coming to Arlington for concert at Globe Life Field in August

article

While there is no baseball going on at Globe Life Field right now due to the MLB lockout, concerts are being added.

Pop sensation Lady Gaga is coming to North Texas on August 23.

The 35-year-old singer and actor is only visiting 15 cities.

This upcoming stop is a part of The Chromatica Ball Tour.

Tickets go on sale next week.

