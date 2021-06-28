LA County Public Health strongly recommends masking indoors amid Delta variant concerns

Health officials in Los Angeles County are now strongly recommending everyone – regardless of their vaccination status – to wear masks indoors in public places in the wake of the recent Delta variant spread.

According to the Los Angeles County Public Health, the Delta variants comprised "nearly half of all variants sequenced" in the county during the week ending June 12.

The CDC mentioned that Delta variants are now responsible for one in every five new COVID-19 cases across the country, the Los Angeles County Public Health said in a press release.

Monday's development comes less than two weeks after California celebrated its reopening day. Back on June 15, it was announced that fully-vaccinated Californians can stop wearing masks in most places. As of this week, in addition to indoor public facilities, Californians were still required to wear masks in places like hospitals, prisons, correctional facilities, homeless shelters, cooling centers and public transportation.

