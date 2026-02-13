Expand / Collapse search

Trump pardons former Cowboys star Nate Newton, 4 other NFL players

By
Published  February 13, 2026 9:29am CST
Dallas
FOX 4
article

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 19: Former NFL player Nate Newton looks on before a game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders at AT&amp;T Stadium on October 19, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • President Donald Trump issued pardons Thursday to former NFL players Nate Newton, Joe Klecko, Jamal Lewis, Travis Henry, and the late Billy Cannon.
    • White House pardon coordinator Alice Marie Johnson announced the move on X, noting that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones personally shared the news with Newton.
    • The pardons address various past convictions for the former athletes, ranging from federal drug trafficking and conspiracy to perjury and counterfeiting.

DALLAS - President Donald Trump on Thursday pardoned five former professional football players, including Dallas Cowboys legend Nate Newton, according to an announcement from White House pardon coordinator Alice Marie Johnson.

Trump pardons former NFL players

What's New:

Johnson confirmed the pardons in a post on X, identifying the recipients as Newton, Joe Klecko, Jamal Lewis, Travis Henry and the late Dr. Billy Cannon. She noted that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones personally delivered the news to Newton.

Newton released a statement Friday morning expressing his gratitude to the Cowboys organization and the president.

Who is Nate Newton?

The backstory:

Newton, 64, was a central figure in the Cowboys' 1990s dynasty, earning six Pro Bowl selections and winning three Super Bowls as part of the "Great Wall of Dallas" offensive line.

The pardon addresses his 2002 federal conviction for drug trafficking. Newton served approximately two and a half years in prison after authorities found him in possession of 175 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop. 

Since his release, Newton has been recognized for his community involvement and dramatic lifestyle changes, including losing nearly half his body weight.

The Source: Information in this article comes from White House pardon coordinator Alice Marie Johnson and previous reporting.

DallasDallas CowboysNews