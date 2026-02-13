Trump pardons former Cowboys star Nate Newton, 4 other NFL players

article

The Brief President Donald Trump issued pardons Thursday to former NFL players Nate Newton, Joe Klecko, Jamal Lewis, Travis Henry, and the late Billy Cannon. White House pardon coordinator Alice Marie Johnson announced the move on X, noting that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones personally shared the news with Newton. The pardons address various past convictions for the former athletes, ranging from federal drug trafficking and conspiracy to perjury and counterfeiting.



President Donald Trump on Thursday pardoned five former professional football players, including Dallas Cowboys legend Nate Newton, according to an announcement from White House pardon coordinator Alice Marie Johnson.

Trump pardons former NFL players

Today, the President granted pardons to five former NFL players—Joe Klecko, Nate Newton, Jamal Lewis, Travis Henry, and the late great Dr. Billy Cannon.



As football reminds us, excellence is built on grit, grace, and the courage to rise again. So is our nation.



Special thanks… pic.twitter.com/Y4FC5lQwGE — Alice Marie Johnson (@AliceMarieFree) February 13, 2026

What's New:

Johnson confirmed the pardons in a post on X, identifying the recipients as Newton, Joe Klecko, Jamal Lewis, Travis Henry and the late Dr. Billy Cannon. She noted that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones personally delivered the news to Newton.

Newton released a statement Friday morning expressing his gratitude to the Cowboys organization and the president.

I would like to personally Thank Mr. Jones for sharing that great news last night with Me of the Presidential Pardon I received . May God bless You, Mr. Jones and your Family Thank you my Friend!!!

Nathaniel Newton Jr. — Nathaniel Newton Jr (@61NateNewton) February 13, 2026

Who is Nate Newton?

The backstory:

Newton, 64, was a central figure in the Cowboys' 1990s dynasty, earning six Pro Bowl selections and winning three Super Bowls as part of the "Great Wall of Dallas" offensive line.

The pardon addresses his 2002 federal conviction for drug trafficking. Newton served approximately two and a half years in prison after authorities found him in possession of 175 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.

Since his release, Newton has been recognized for his community involvement and dramatic lifestyle changes, including losing nearly half his body weight.