Korean Bulgogi marinade recipe | The Ten

Chef Jae Park from Bonchon visits The Ten to make several Bulgogi dishes.

Bonchon has eight locations in North Texas for Korean classics like fried chicken, street corn, and donuts.

Bulgogi Marinade Recipe

Serves 2-3 people



Marinade:

14 wt oz beef ribeye or sirloin, thinly sliced

4 Tablespoon soy sauce

2 Tablespoon sugar

2 Tablespoon Onion, finely chopped

2 Tablespoon Green onion, finely chopped

1 Tablespoon Sesame oil

1 Tablespoon garlic, minced

1/2 Teaspoon black pepper



Mix all ingredients and marinate for a minimum of 1 hour.



Vegetables (optional but recommended):

1/4 onion, sliced

1/4 Carrots, julienned

2 Shiitake mushrooms, sliced



Heat a large skillet or grill pan over medium-high heat.

Add 1 tablespoon oil and sauté marinated beef and vegetables.

Cook for 3-5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the beef and vegetable is fully cooked and caramelized.

Garnish with sesame seeds and green onions.

Serve with steamed rice.