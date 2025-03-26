Expand / Collapse search

Korean Bulgogi marinade recipe | The Ten

Published  March 26, 2025 11:24am CDT
DALLAS - Chef Jae Park from Bonchon visits The Ten to make several Bulgogi dishes.

Bonchon has eight locations in North Texas for Korean classics like fried chicken, street corn, and donuts.

Bulgogi Marinade Recipe

Serves 2-3 people

Marinade:
14 wt oz beef ribeye or sirloin, thinly sliced
4 Tablespoon soy sauce
2 Tablespoon sugar
2 Tablespoon Onion, finely chopped
2 Tablespoon Green onion, finely chopped
1 Tablespoon Sesame oil
1 Tablespoon garlic, minced
1/2 Teaspoon black pepper

Mix all ingredients and marinate for a minimum of 1 hour.

Vegetables (optional but recommended):
1/4 onion, sliced
1/4 Carrots, julienned
2 Shiitake mushrooms, sliced

Heat a large skillet or grill pan over medium-high heat.

Add 1 tablespoon oil and sauté marinated beef and vegetables.

Cook for 3-5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the beef and vegetable is fully cooked and caramelized.

Garnish with sesame seeds and green onions.

Serve with steamed rice. 

