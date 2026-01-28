Church roof collapses in Cedar Hill due to snow accumulation from winter storm

article

The Brief Kingdom Culture Dallas church leaders found that snow from the Texas winter storm caused the roof of their building to collapse, destroying their worship space and other essential materials. The church opened in Cedar Hill in late 2024 after relocating from California to North Texas. Church leaders have started a GoFundMe to raise money for repairs and a temporary worship space.



A North Texas church is asking for help from the community after heavy snow from the winter storm caused their roof to collapse.

Kingdom Culture Dallas roof collapses

What we know:

The heavy snowfall from the winter storm caused the roof of Kingdom Culture Dallas to cave in.

"It's a huge building, good portion, what could that mean, right? We were thinking a couple of kids' rooms down, maybe lost an office or a bathroom or something," Jaquet Dumas, a senior leader at the church, told FOX 4's Amelia Jones. "I don't think anything could have prepared us for what we saw when we hit that doorway."

Church leaders arrived Tuesday to find the roof over the church's worship space destroyed in the collapse. Musical instruments, sound equipment, LED screens and essential electronics for weekly services were also lost in the accident.

Church leaders told Jones they prepped the building for winter weather on Friday before the heavy snow and sleet set in, leaving faucets dripping and leaving the heat on.

"No way in the world did we think the weight of the ice would bring the roof down as it accumulated," Sherman Dumas said.

They're not sure when the collapse actually happened. They are sure of this: the destruction leaves the church without a permanent place to gather.

Trying to build a community

The backstory:

Kingdom Culture Dallas is still trying to establish roots in North Texas as they look to rebuild following the collapse.

Their pastors relocated from California in 2024 after leading Kingdom Culture San Bernadino for 16 years. They purchased the land and building, originally Hope Lutheran Church, using fundraising from people all over the country.

Now they're looking for a temporary worship space and help from the community to rebuild. It's a tough blow to a young congregation still trying to plant roots in the area.

Insurance will come in the next few days to inspect the building. The Dumas' are estimating the need for a temporary space and rental equipment for at least five months.

A hopeful outlook

What they're saying:

When reworking the church upon purchasing it, the Dumas' left the original stained-glass window from the Lutheran church intact.

That window saw no damage from the roof collapse. That's a reminder to Sherman Dumas to keep a hopeful outlook.

"To see it still intact just as that reminder of the Holy Spirit as that hope and that joy," Dumas said. "I think our message is that there's still hope and there is joy that's still alive."

That outlook goes into the church saying it will still keep up with community outreach efforts. This includes partnering with different local organizations leading up to Valentine's Day next month.

What you can do:

Kingdom Culture Dallas has established a GoFundMe to raise money for repairs and equipment.