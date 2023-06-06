Kidnapping suspect arrested after dangerous chase in Tarrant County

A man accused of trying to kidnap a child was arrested by Tarrant County Sheriff's deputies this week after a dangerous chase.

Steven Bayse was arrested and is facing kidnapping, evading arrest and aggravated assault against a public servant charges.

Steven Bayse (Source: Tarrant County Sheriff's Office)

On Monday, the deputies were called to a kidnapping in progress on Lansman Drive in Crowley.

By the time deputies arrived, the child's parents said they were able to get their daughter away from the suspect was able to drive off with her.

The girl's mother described the vehicle to police, and they tracked it back Bayse.

When police tried to pull over the 62-year-old, he took off.

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office says Bayse stopped several times, pretending to surrender and then continuing to try to escape deputies.

At one point he crashed into three patrol vehicles and almost struck a TSCO deputy, according to the sheriff's office.

Bayse eventually pulled into the parking lot of a grocery store and was taken into custody.

He is in the Tarrant County Jail with a bond of $125,000.